‘Skeletal’ starved dogs rescued as Gosport owners banned from keeping pets

OWNERS of two dogs starved to the point their bones were visible have been fined hundreds of pounds.

RSPCA inspectors rescued cross-breed Sazzle and a Terrier called Leggs from the home of married couple Jason Bowditch, 43, and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch.

Two dog owners have been fined and banned from keeping animals after dogs Sazzle and Leggs were found 'starved' and 'skeletal' by RSPCA inspectors. Both 43-year-old Jason Bowditch and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch from Whitworth Road in Gosport were fined and banned from keeping animals for three years. Pictured is: Sazzle when rescued.''Picture: RSPCA

A concerned member of the public had called the animal welfare charity concerned at the state of one of the emaciated dogs.

Such was the ‘shocking state’ of Sazzle inspectors said it was ‘hard to believe’ he is a Staffordshire bull terrier crossed with a Labrador.

The poor dog had ‘every bone showing’ when the charity found the animals in August last year.

Video footage shows Sazzle wolfing down a bowl full of food at speed after being rescued.

Two dog owners have been fined and banned from keeping animals after dogs Sazzle and Leggs were found 'starved' and 'skeletal' by RSPCA inspectors. Both 43-year-old Jason Bowditch and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch from Whitworth Road in Gosport were fined and banned from keeping animals for three years. Pictured is: Sazzle now.''Picture: RSPCA

The defendants, of Whitworth Road, Gosport, admitted failing to maintain two dogs' needs.

Magistrates banned both defendants, of Whitworth Road, Gosport, from keeping any animal for three years.

RSPCA inspector Charlotte Coggins, who investigated the case, said: ‘This was a frustrating and saddening case where these two dogs were left without the care they desperately needed.

‘Sazzle was in a shocking condition when we first saw him with every bone showing. It was hard to believe he is a Staffordshire bull terrier crossed with a Labrador.

Two dog owners have been fined and banned from keeping animals after dogs Sazzle and Leggs were found 'starved' and 'skeletal' by RSPCA inspectors. Both 43-year-old Jason Bowditch and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch from Whitworth Road in Gosport were fined and banned from keeping animals for three years. Pictured is: Leggs when rescued.''Picture: RSPCA

‘Veterinary examination found no medical reason for the weight loss and they increased in weight simply from being provided with an adequate diet.

‘It would have been obvious to anyone looking at both these dogs that they were desperately thin and in urgent need.

‘Those who own animals have a responsibility to look after them and ensure their needs are met – it’s never acceptable to just sit back and watch animals starve.

‘Thankfully, both Sazzle and Leggs have recovered and are now happy and healthy after gaining weight and condition.’

Two dog owners have been fined and banned from keeping animals after dogs Sazzle and Leggs were found 'starved' and 'skeletal' by RSPCA inspectors. Both 43-year-old Jason Bowditch and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch from Whitworth Road in Gosport were fined and banned from keeping animals for three years. Pictured is: Sazzle now.''Picture: RSPCA

Jason Bowditch was fined £200 with £250 costs to pay. Samantha Rees-Bowditch was fined £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

Two dog owners have been fined and banned from keeping animals after dogs Sazzle and Leggs were found 'starved' and 'skeletal' by RSPCA inspectors. Both 43-year-old Jason Bowditch and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch from Whitworth Road in Gosport were fined and banned from keeping animals for three years. Pictured is: Sazzle now.''Picture: RSPCA

Two dog owners have been fined and banned from keeping animals after dogs Sazzle and Leggs were found 'starved' and 'skeletal' by RSPCA inspectors. Both 43-year-old Jason Bowditch and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch from Whitworth Road in Gosport were fined and banned from keeping animals for three years. Pictured is: Sazzle when rescued.''Picture: RSPCA

Two dog owners have been fined and banned from keeping animals after dogs Sazzle and Leggs were found 'starved' and 'skeletal' by RSPCA inspectors. Both 43-year-old Jason Bowditch and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch from Whitworth Road in Gosport were fined and banned from keeping animals for three years. Pictured is: Leggs now.''Picture: RSPCA

Two dog owners have been fined and banned from keeping animals after dogs Sazzle and Leggs were found 'starved' and 'skeletal' by RSPCA inspectors. Both 43-year-old Jason Bowditch and 44-year-old Samantha Rees-Bowditch from Whitworth Road in Gosport were fined and banned from keeping animals for three years. Pictured is: Leggs when rescued.''Picture: RSPCA