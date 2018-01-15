Skinheads raise cash for QA

Have your say

AFTER a fundraising music night, a community group has presented a charity with a cheque.

The Hampshire Skinhead Association hosted a music night to raise £1,000 for Jesse’s Dreams.

Co-founder Keith Thripp said: ‘It was great to give the money to Robin and Ryan who are Jesse’s parents.’

‘It was also a really top night as a band called The Start came from London to play for us and it was mine and my friend Pete’s birthday.’

Jesse’s Dreams is a charity run by Robyn and Ryan Bendon whose baby Jesse was born prematurely and sadly at three weeks old last year.

Keith said: ‘The pair are trying to raise money for a new incubator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

The event was also the first meeting of 2018 for The Hampshire Skinhead Association which has members across the country and overseas.

Keith, 56, said: ‘We are a group that wants to change the perception of skinheads and we do lots of charity events and we are like a big community.’

The group was started four years ago by Keith and friend Pete Gover.