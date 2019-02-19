Have your say

MILLIONS of customers who get their TV, broadband and phone from Sky will soon have to fork out more for these services.

The media company is set to raise its prices of its packages from April 1, with those set to be affected due to be contacted by February 21.

Meaning that existing Sky customers will see their bills increase in just over a month.

Here's what you need to know:

How much will Sky prices rise by?

Sky customers can expect to see the prices they are paying increase by £1 or £2 across the board.

READ MORE: Main road to Hayling Island will close as part of three-week Hampshire County Council resurfacing plan

With the rise effecting TV, broadband and phone packages.

ISP Review reports that the price increases will be as follows:

- Sky Entertainment (£25) – £27

- Sky Multiscreen (£12) – £13

- Sky Sports HD (£6) – £6

- Sky Q Multiscreen Pack (£12) – £13

- Ultimate On Demand (£10) – £12

- Sky Cinema With Sports (£10) – £11

- Sky Cinema Without Sports (£18) – £19

- Cinema With Sports (Migration) (£10) – £11

- Sky Talk Anytime Extra (Anytime) (£8) – £10

- Sky Talk Evenings and Weekends Extra (Free time) (£4) – £5

- Sky Talk Anytime Extra (24/7) (£8) – £10

- Sky Talk Evenings and Weekends Extra (Weekends) (£4) – £5

- Sky Talk Anytime Extra (Anytime UK) (£8) – £10

- Sky Talk Evenings and Weekends Extra (£4) – £5

- Sky Talk Anytime Extra (£8) – £10

- Sky Fibre Max (£25) – £27

- Sky Fibre Unlimited (£20) – £22

- Sky Broadband Unlimited (£11.01) – £12.01

The price rises won’t effect initial discounts for new customers.

READ MORE: Black Panther and Spider-Man to feature on new Royal Mail Marvel superhero stamps

What have Sky said about the rises?

Ahead of the price rise, Sky has said it hoped customers would still appreciate its “leading customer service and good value for money”, the i reports.

Why do prices increase?

Companies such as Sky usually put their prices up because they are adding new services and content or developing new systems.

However because many of the hikes being introduced by Sky go above inflation, they may be subject to Ofcom’s rule against mid-contract price hikes - customers might be able to get out of their contract without having to pay a penalty fee.

Are you a Sky customer?