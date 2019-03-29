Pompey have been backed to beat Sunderland and lift the Checkatrade Trophy on Sunday.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes Kenny Jackett’s men will topple their League One promotion rivals at Wembley.

Although the former Southampton midfielder admitted the final ‘could go all the way’.

The Checkatrade Trophy showpiece is set to attract more than 80,000 supporters – and become the highest attended match in the competition’s history.

And Prutton predicts the final will be an open affair, with both teams going full throttle in a bid for silverware.

But he has tipped Pompey to come out 2-1 winners and lift the Checkatrade Trophy.

Pompey celebrate reaching Wembley after seeing off Bury. Picture by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

In his latest Sky Sports EFL predictions, Prutton said: ‘What an occasion this promises to be at Wembley.

‘It’s two sides who are currently down in League One but have amongst the biggest fanbases in the country.

‘Portsmouth are right back on form and actually climbed above Sunderland in the table last week, although the Black Cats were not playing and do have a couple of games in hand.

‘It's a great opportunity for either to grab some silverware, and it is tough to call between two sides who will attack from the off.

‘It will be close and could go all the way, but I just fancy Pompey to nick it.’

