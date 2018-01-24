Slimming World group donate towards new bus for Gosport charity

Have your say

A SLIMMING group donated cash to help a charity buy a sensory bus.

The Jervis Gallery Slimming World group gave a cheque of £1,000 to Marvels and Meltdowns, in Gosport.

The charity supports families with children who have ADHD and autism.

As previously reported in The News last September their minibus, which was going to be used as a sensory room, was destroyed by fire.

Since then, they have been fundraising to buy a new one.

A statement on the Marvels and Meltdowns Facebook page said: ‘Another amazing donation from the members of The Jervis Gallery Slimming World group towards the sensory bus.

‘It will be on the road by summer. Thank you just doesn’t seem enough.’