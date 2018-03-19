Sliproads on A3(M) closed overnight for maintenance works

RENEWING road markings and improving drainage will see sliproads on a main road closed overnight.

Parts of the A3(M) will be shut between junctions three and five, near Bedhampton in Havant, for the maintenance works.

The northbound entry slip roads at junctions five and three, along with the exit slip road at junction four, will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Tuesday. The junction five entry slip road and junction four exit slip road will be closed between 9pm and 6am from Thursday for two nights.

In addition, the southbound exit slip road at junction three and entry slip road at junction four will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Wednesday.