Smiles all round at superstar teen book signing day

A TEENAGER who has supported hundreds of people around the world came to meet and greet friends at a book signing event in Portsmouth.

Lewis Hine, 17, from Leigh Park, recently released his book, Looking at the Stars, documenting his life battling various illnesses and constantly going back and forth from hospital..

Lewis Hine with the sports car he arrived at his book signing session in yesterday

Yesterday afternoon, people he has connected with in the region returned the favour, attending his book signing event at the WH Smith in Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

Callum Austin, 17, from Portsmouth, said: ‘Lewis has always been there for me when I’ve needed him.

‘I’ve always struggled to make friends and was constantly being bullied in school.

‘Lewis has always had my back, and to be honest if it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would even be here today.

‘He is an inspiration to everyone because regardless of what he goes through, he just carries on.’

Margaret Stretch, retired and living in Portsmouth, said: ‘I think Lewis is absolutely amazing.

‘It is so inspirational to read about his story and to hear about the impact it is having on people around the world.

‘Nobody ever knows what is around the corner in life and Lewis’ book shows that, regardless of that, there are people around to help.’

Lewis’ mother, Emma Hine, said: ‘I am just so proud of Lewis and everything he has achieved.

‘To have published a book on top of everything else he has achieved is nothing short of amazing.’

Lewis has now done three book signing events, with a fourth and final event taking place in Brighton tomorrow from 1-2pm.