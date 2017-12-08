Sneaky comedian named as comedy headliner in Portsmouth

Have your say

LEE NELSON has been named as a headlining act at Portsmouth Guildhall’s Big Mouth Comedy Festival

The comedian is notorious for his pranks which include handing Theresa May her P45 during a crucial party conference speech and infiltrating a Fifa press event before showering former president Sepp Blatter with fake bank notes.

Lee Nelson disrupts Theresa May's speech at the Tory party conference with a P45

Lee, real name Simon Brodkin, is well-known for his popular BBC show Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show and hosting Live at the Apollo and will be performing live on stage at the brand new comedy event in 2018.

The prankster has replaced Paul Zerdin as the Sunday headliner and will be joining fellow comedians Russell Kane, Andy Parsons and Seann Walsh at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 10 and 11.

Day, evening and weekend tickets are available for purchase at bigmouthcomedyfestival.co.uk.