SNOW ALERT: Snow showers forecast across Portsmouth area

Snow showers have been forecast for the Portsmouth area as more wintry weather is forecast across the UK.

The Met Office has forecast high snow to fall on land north of the city, including in Portchester, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lighter snow showers are expected in Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville.

It comes as temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 2C overnight, but with the wind chill factor it could feel several degrees colder.

The snow is predicted to fall between 8pm tonight and about 2am on Wednesday morning.

Yesterday the Met Office issued a weather warning for wind, with gusts of up to 70mph expected across the Portsmouth area.