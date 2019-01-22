RESIDENTS in parts of the county have experienced snowfall for the first time this year.

Flakes of the white stuff have been falling in places across Hampshire, including Petersfield and Basingstoke.

Ditcham Park School tweeted a video showing their pupils enjoying the snowy weather.

They wrote: ‘ITS SNOWING!!!!!!!! #whereeverychildisknownandvalued #snow #flossdance @hampshire_photos @beautifulsouthmagazine #TuesdayMotivation.’

While Bsingstoke Fire Station have also reported seeing snow showers, sharing a video of snowy conditions with their followers and encouraging them to remain safe.

Snow has fallen in parts of Hampshire - stock image of dog playing in snowy conditions

They tweeted: ‘We have #snow fall in #Basingstoke Pls Increase Your #stoppingdistance and keep a bigger gap between yourself and other road users #poorvisibility #seetobeseen.’

So far snowfall has not reached our region of the county, with no reports of the white stuff in Portsmouth today.

However a yellow weather warning for ice has been extended until tomorrow by the Met Office.

With temperatures dropping as low as -1C in Portsmouth and -2C in Waterlooville and Fareham overnight.