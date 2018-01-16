SNOW UPDATE: Gritters out in force across Portsmouth area tonight as snow warning is issued

Have your say

Gritters will be out in force across the Portsmouth area tonight after the Met Office issued a weather warning for snow and ice.

The warning, which covers Portsmouth as well as most of Hampshire, is in place until 11am tomorrow.

Heavy snow is forecast to the north of the city overnight, with lighter sleet expected in Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville.

Hampshire County Council confirmed on Twitter that salting would take place on priority roads tonight as road surface temperatures drop below freezing.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 2C overnight, but with the wind chill factor it could feel several degrees colder.

The snow is largely predicted to fall between 8pm tonight and about 2am on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office said delays to travel are possible, with some roads and pavements turning icy.