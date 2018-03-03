SNOW UPDATE: What’s the latest forecast in the Portsmouth area?

The Beast from the East may have come and (just about) gone, but a blanket of snow still remains over the Portsmouth area.

But is the snow going to be sticking around or will it be making a hasty exit?

Snow on Portsdown Hill. Picture: Malcolm Wells

The good news is that temperatures are expected to climb this afternoon as far as 6C, making it less likely for the snow to turn into ice.

Light rain is forecast from about midday but it could get heavier later in the day.

But with the temperatures still remaining cold, there is a chance some rain could fall as snow instead.

The Met Office is forecasting light rain across the region this weekend.

Picture: Malcolm Wells

But some areas, including in Havant and Waterlooville, are more likely to see brighter spells.

Even though we could see temperatures as high as 8C though, with the wind chill factor it will still feel several degrees colder.