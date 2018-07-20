Songs are the theme for Havant flower festival 

By CANON TOM KENNAR, rector, St Faith’s Church, Havant

Everyone at St Faith’s is buzzing with excitement today, as the final touches are being put to our Flower Festival.

As some readers will know, we only do this every few years – because there’s just so much to get done!

Our theme this year is ‘song book’. Songs have an incredible power. In a few short minutes, they are capable of compressing immense ideas into perfect little delivery packages.

Whether the topic is humorous, whimsical or serious, there’s often no better way of getting over a message than through a song. When Judy Garland wistfully sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow, for example, we all immediately felt the passion of her dream that somewhere, somehow there might be a better place.

This idea is central to much of the Christian story, too. Like all people who pursue an agenda of love, Christians are those who long for a world without pain, where love reigns supreme.

We aim to transform our world through the power of love, as well as looking forward to an afterlife where pain doesn’t exist.

This weekend we are supplementing the glory of an ancient church stuffed full of flowers with a few musical performances too.

I have been persuaded to put on a one-man show, tonight (Friday, July 20) from 7.30pm (tickets £8 on the door).

It’s called ‘Yet another blooming evening with Tom Kennar!’.

Then on Saturday (July 21), our friends from the Spinnaker Chorus will be performing amid the flowers, again from 7.30pm (tickets also £8 on the door).

On Sunday (July 22), from 3pm, the Kalore Piano Trio will be playing while visitors can enjoy the displays.

Then we’ll be finishing off the weekend from 6pm on Sunday with a special Praise & Puddings Celebration – singing many of the songs and hymns reflected in the flowers around us.

Entry will be free to that event.

All proceeds of the flower festival will be for our Big Build Campaign to continue improving the parish buildings at the heart of Havant.

So, if you fancy some glorious flowers, arranged by some of the most talented floral artists around, and some music and song to while away this summer weekend, we very much look forward to seeing you at St Faith’s for our bloomin’ lovely weekend!

St Faith’s Church, is in West Street, Havant. Call the parish office on (023) 9249 2129 or go to stfaith.com.