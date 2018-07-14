‘Sore loser’ found guilty of stabbing best friend over £20 bet​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A ‘SORE loser’ who lost a £20 pool bet to his best friend before stabbing him three times in a brutal attack outside a Hayling Island pub has been found guilty of wounding with intent.

Jay Shepherd, 49, was also found guilty of carrying a bladed article but jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict of attempted murder.

He will be sentenced on July 23 and was remanded in custody following the incident at the West Town Inn last November.

During the two week trial, jurors heard Shepherd plunged a knife into Lee Scattergood’s stomach and chest after a row between them spiralled out of control - leaving the defendant’s friend of nearly four decades in a coma and needing most of his bowel removed.

‘There was a fight in the pub after the defendant lost a £20 bet over a pool game before they were ejected and made arrangements to have a fight later,’ prosecutor Thomas Wilkins said.

‘When Mr Shepherd returned to the pub around midnight he was armed with a knife. During the fight he stabs his victim three times - twice on the side of the chest and once in the lower belly which sliced an artery.’

Mr Scattergood’s incredible survival from the attack, where he is said to have died three times on the operating table, was described as ‘extremely fortunate’ by doctor Basil Purdue, who gave evidence during the trial.

Describing his ordeal, Mr Scattergood told the court: ‘I’m thinking we’re going to have a fight. (Shepherd) then said “have it” and next thing I know I have blood pouring out of me.

‘I knew I’d been stabbed and thought I was probably going to die and wouldn’t see my family, especially as I have a blood clotting condition where it is harder to stop blood coming out.’

Shepherd was later arrested at his home at Park Dean Caravan Park.

During the trial, Shepherd admitted stabbing Mr Scattergood but said he was acting in self-defence after being ‘pummelled’ on the floor. ‘I felt my work knife in my pocket – which I forgot I had on me. It cut my hand. He was still punching me. I got the knife out of my pocket and thought I poked him in the leg. I might have poked him more than once.’