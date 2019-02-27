SOUTH CENTRAL FESTIVAL: New acts announced

A MUSIC extravaganza event that is set to replace the ill-fated Mutiny Festival has announced new acts.

South Central Festival has already revealed that Sean Paul and Craig David will appear at this year’s May Bank Holiday weekend. They were due to perform before Mutiny was cancelled due to the tragic deaths of revellers Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan.

But now the festival organisers have announced a number of other new acts will be joining them.

They include Andy C, Sigma, Sean Kingston, The House & Garage Orchestra, Sandy Rivera, Steel Banglez, Darkzy, The Cuban Brothers and Mackey Gee, among others, who will be taking the stage on the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

The new event will take place with live music and DJs performing across six stages.

A street food market, secret gin garden, a hotel disco with 80s and 90s throwbacks, giant maze and craft beer beach bar are among the attractions for the event which organisers promise to be ‘full of wow moments, colour and creativity.’

Fitness guru Mr Motivator will also be hosting a live workout session.

It comes after last year’s Mutiny Festival, which was held in the same place on that weekend and was cancelled on the second day after the deaths of Ms Jones and Mr Cowan.