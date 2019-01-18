South East weekend weather: Day-by-day ice and snow forecast

Temperatures have plummeted in the South East - but can we expect ice, sleet or even snow over the weekend?

Here’s a day-by-day weekend weather forecast for the next three days.

Today (18 Jan)

Today will be dry in most places, but cloud will thicken from the west, bringing the chance of rain or sleet across western parts by the evening.

Tonight

Tonight will be cold with further outbreaks of rain, sleet and perhaps some hill snow spreading east overnight, with some hill fog. Minimum temperature 1C.

Saturday (19 Jan)

It will be cold and cloudy on Saturday, with hill fog persisting in places. Rain or sleet is also likely, with perhaps brief snow across the North Downs, but this will gradually ease.

Sunday (20 Jan)

Sunday and Monday will be mostly dry and cloudy after bright starts, with overnight frosts possible.

Tuesday will be windy early morning Tuesday, with rain and perhaps some snow. This will later clear to sunshine. Conditions will remain cool on Tuesday, with a minimum temperature of 0C.