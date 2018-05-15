South Western Railway to provide 5,500 extra seats for customers this summer

A RAIL operator’s summer timetable comes into effect next Sunday, bringing with it longer trains providing 5,500 extra seats on some of its busiest routes, and additional services to some smaller stations.

The news from South Western Railway (SWR) follows the introduction of 11,000 extra seats in and out of Waterloo at peak times earlier this year, when the last of the new Class 707 trains entered passenger service.

Now the summer timetable brings more capacity on some of the busiest weekend and off-peak services. A number of weekday peak services will also be lengthened.

Many smaller stations will benefit with additional calls at stations such as Godalming on the Portsmouth Line.

SWR’s managing director, Andy Mellors, said: ‘I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide over 5,500 extra seats for thousands of our customers, and better journey opportunities at some of our smaller stations in the new timetable.

‘The new longer platforms at Waterloo mean that we’re now running longer trains on some of our busiest services, and in December this year, the former Waterloo International Terminal will fully reopen, giving us access to additional platforms, providing much needed extra flexibility.’

PDFs of each timetable can be found at southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey/timetables or paper copies can be picked up from any staffed South Western Railway station.