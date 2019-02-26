South Western Railway: Train commuters into London facing delays this morning

COMMUTERS are being warned that trains into London could face disruptions.

South Western Railway (SWR) has warned of possible cancellations and delays to some trains following a safety inspection on the track between Wimbledon and Surbiton.

It also means fewer trains are able to run on some lines.

SWR said on its Twitter feed: ‘Due to a safety inspection of the track between Wimbledon and Surbiton, fewer trains are able to run on some lines. Trains running through these stations may be cancelled or revised.’