South Western Railway: Train commuters into London facing delays this morning

People at Waterloo Station in London, Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
COMMUTERS are being warned that trains into London could face disruptions.

South Western Railway (SWR) has warned of possible cancellations and delays to some trains following a safety inspection on the track between Wimbledon and Surbiton.

It also means fewer trains are able to run on some lines. 

SWR said on its Twitter feed: ‘Due to a safety inspection of the track between Wimbledon and Surbiton, fewer trains are able to run on some lines. Trains running through these stations may be cancelled or revised.’