Southampton Airport suspends all flights after runway incident

ALL flights from Southampton Airport have been suspended after an incident on the runway earlier this morning.

A tyre blowout from a plane coming in to land means that the runway is currently blocked.

All flights are currently being delayed for 30 minutes.

Posting on social media, Southampton Airport tweeted: ‘Passengers travelling through the airport this morning, please be advised we are currently expecting delays of around 30 minutes on all flights following a tyre blowout on an earlier landing.

‘We will update you as soon as the runway is cleared. Thank you for your patience.’