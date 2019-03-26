Have your say

A FIRECREW from Fareham is among the 50 firefighters battling a blaze in central Southampton.

The major fire broke out at a ‘under-construction’ timber-frame building in St Mary’s Street in the Hampshire city centre this afternoon.

Still from video showing ferocity of Southampton city centre fire

The road and Kingsway have been closed as firefighters continue to battle to blaze.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said that ten fire engines and two aerial platforms are at the scene, including a fire crew from Fareham.

Hants Fire Contril tweeted: ‘Brief update on the fire in Southampton - Fire involving a timber framed building measuring 40m x 50m. Building currently under construction.

‘Building is 100% involved by fire. 9 jets, 2 hosereels and 1 fan spray currently in use.’

Footage recorded at the scene shows the ferocity of the fire in the city centre building.

Bluestar have said that buses are being diverted and the company has said that it is ‘cannot serve Kingsland Market or Debenhams’.

Residents are being warned to ‘keep your windows and doors shut’ as huge plumes of smoke billow into the sky as a result of the blaze.

The fire is in a building opposite Hoglands Park.

