Southern Water complete £1m sewer upgrade in Fareham

UPGRADES to a sewer network have been completed.

Southern Water has finished the major £1m scheme to improve the sewer system in Fareham, helping to safeguard the town’s wastewater services into the future.

A total of 600m of pipeline along Talbot Road was reinforced as part of the work, which began in August and was carried out by delivery partners Cappagh Browne.

The upgraded pipeline will help reduce the risk of flooding and will also ensure the sewer network can meet the demand of future new housing in Fareham.