Southsea firefighters save pet Chihuahuas from house blaze

FIREFIGHTERS pulled two dogs to safety after a tumble dryer burst into flames in a family home.

Crews from Southsea attended the incident, in Londesborough Road, Southsea, on this morning.

Two adults and a child from the terrace house had fled the building but their two pet Chihuahuas were still inside.

Crews rescued them and extinguished the fire using a hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

It is believed the blaze was accidental and due to a fault in the machine, a spokesman from Southsea fire station said.

No one was hurt.