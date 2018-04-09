Southsea homes plunged into darkness after fire in electricity box

Have your say

DOZENS of homes were left without power of an electricity box erupted into flames last night,

Between 40 and 50 homes in St Ronan’s Road, Southsea, were left in darkness following the incident, which sparked shortly after 7pm.

Two fire crews from Southsea Fire Station were mobilised to tackle the minor blaze.

They used two dry powder extinguishers to quell the flames.

Engineers from the electricity board were also dispatched and are making repairs to the faulty electricity box, a spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said this morning.

He added: ‘About half the homes in the street lost their power last night.’