Southsea household split down the middle as Three Lions prepare to face Sweden

AS THE quarter finals of the World Cup draw closer, all eyes are fixed on England’s upcoming battle against Sweden.

Portsmouth erupted with joy earlier this week when the Three Lions roared past Colombia, battling through a penalty shoot-out to emerge victorious.

Now it is hoped that Gareth Southgate’s men will accomplish a similar feat on Saturday, with the support of everyone in the city.

Well, almost everyone.

Jennie Weston, 40 from Southsea, is Swedish and plans to be cheering on her home nation at the weekend clash – though considers the match a win-win either way.

She said: ‘I’ve really enjoyed watching the World Cup so far, but I must say I do find it funny how it’s transpired to end up being England vs Sweden in the quarter finals.

‘Things were looking rather bleak for us when we lost to Germany, but I’m delighted that my country has made it this far.’

With Jennie’s husband being a staunch England fan, the upcoming match has created a slight divide within the Southsea house.

Jennie said: ‘To me, it feels like a win-win situation – but I don’t think my husband sees it that way.

‘He really wants England to win, and has roped our son into supporting England as well.

‘But my daughter is on my side – so we’ve got England vs Sweden and boys vs girls all in the same household.’

At the moment, the family hasn’t picked a place to watch the game; but if they go out, you’ll spot Jennie a mile away.

She said: ‘If we go out I’m definitely taking a Sweden flag out with me – though my son isn’t convinced about it yet.

‘I could see the game going to penalties like it did for England vs Colombia. When it gets to that point it’s just too close to call.’