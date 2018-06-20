Southsea mural featuring much-loved pets nears completion

BELOVED pooches, wild animals and bright flowers are the key themes of a mural.

Artist Mark Lewis has spent the past few months working on the painting in Southsea.

Mark Lewis with fellow artist Stephen Seymour''Picture by Habibur Rahman PPP-180619-171258001

Located on the wall next to The Mews Garages, off Clarence Road, the artwork has a garden theme with brick arches, trees, flowers, bushes and animals.

While painting, people have asked Mark to feature their dogs and cats on the wall.

The 50-year-old, who used to run the Arts Lodge in Victoria Park, said: ‘When painting the first side of the wall, I decided to put the two dogs of Rick, the garage owner, on the mural.

‘It fitted in with the garden theme I was creating and went nicely with the small park opposite.

‘When people saw the dogs on there they started to request their own pets, many of who have died.

‘It is like a hall of fame for the pets of people who live in this community.

‘When the owners come and see them they have been getting a little emotional and they really appreciate having their pet feature.’

Mark has been painting murals for 30 years and said he was pleased with how it had turned out.

‘I started it in the autumn last year but total painting hours only adds up to a few weeks,’ he said.

‘It has been nice to see it come together but I am quite critical of my own work.

‘The community seem to appreciate it, though, and I have only had positive comments. It is sad to see it nearing completion, I wish I could carry on.’

Mark and fellow painter Steve Seymour are adding a few more dogs to the mural along with voles, rabbits, bees and butterflies.

They have had help from children from the nearby nursery who painted a few of the leaves.

Steve said: ‘Everyone has been really positive about the mural. It fits in with the area.

‘It has been good to have something like this to work on, it has given me something to do.’

Rick Hodgson, owner of the Mews Garages, said he was impressed with how the mural looks and how much the community loves it.

‘Every one of these dogs and cats has a story behind them which I think is really lovely,’ he said.

‘People who used to just walk past now stop and speak about the mural.

‘Mark and Steve are both really talented.’