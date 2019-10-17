Southsea pub works with veterans to create a Remembrance Day beer

A GROUP of veterans and members of the armed forces have helped a Portsmouth pub create a new beer.

Brewhouse & Kitchen Southsea hosted 12 current and former service personnel at their Veteran Brewery Day on Friday October 11.

The group created a porter to be ready in time for Remembrance Day on Monday November 11.

Assistant manager Tim Hoolahan said: ‘It went really well.

‘We’re hoping to have about 10 kegs ready, which should last about a week or two.’

Pubs part of the Brewhouse & Kitchen brand, the UK's largest brewpub operator with 22 venues, took part in the Veteran Brewery Day.

Gail Bunn, Marketing Manager of Brewhouse & Kitchen, said: ‘We wanted to play our part in commemorating Remembrance day this year, and what better way than to brew a unique beer for this once in a lifetime event.

‘We really hope it brings communities, veterans, and those with a connection to our armed forces together to remember and celebrate Armistice Day and all those who have fought for our country.’

Brewhouse & Kitchen was founded by Kris Gumbrell and Simon Bunn in 2012 and opened its first brewpub by taking over the White Swan, in 26 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, in 2013 .

Earlier this year, the chain made the London Stock Exchange Group’s ‘1000 Companies that Inspire Britain,’ a list of fast growing SME across the UK.

The Southsea pub will host a Halloween Party featuring a specially brewed pumpkin spice beer on Thursday October 31.