Southsea pub works with veterans to create a Remembrance Day beer

Veterans and current armed forces personnel taking part in Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea's Veterans Day Brew.
Veterans and current armed forces personnel taking part in Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea's Veterans Day Brew.
Share this article

A GROUP of veterans and members of the armed forces have helped a Portsmouth pub create a new beer.

Brewhouse & Kitchen Southsea hosted 12 current and former service personnel at their Veteran Brewery Day on Friday October 11.

The group created a porter to be ready in time for Remembrance Day on Monday November 11.

Assistant manager Tim Hoolahan said: ‘It went really well.

‘We’re hoping to have about 10 kegs ready, which should last about a week or two.’

Pubs part of the Brewhouse & Kitchen brand, the UK's largest brewpub operator with 22 venues, took part in the Veteran Brewery Day.

Gail Bunn, Marketing Manager of Brewhouse & Kitchen, said: ‘We wanted to play our part in commemorating Remembrance day this year, and what better way than to brew a unique beer for this once in a lifetime event.

‘We really hope it brings communities, veterans, and those with a connection to our armed forces together to remember and celebrate Armistice Day and all those who have fought for our country.’

Brewhouse & Kitchen  was founded by Kris Gumbrell and Simon Bunn in 2012 and opened its first brewpub by taking over the White Swan, in 26 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, in 2013 . 

Earlier this year, the chain made the London Stock Exchange Group’s ‘1000 Companies that Inspire Britain,’ a list of fast growing SME across the UK.  

The Southsea pub will host a Halloween Party featuring a specially brewed pumpkin spice beer on Thursday October 31. 