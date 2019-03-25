Southsea’s independent hot dog restaurant to take over new premises – specialising in burgers 

Bangerz 'n' Brewz in Victoria Road South, Southsea. Picture: Keith Woodland (190119-1)
AN INDEPENDENT hot dog restaurant is expanding and taking over a new premises – this time specialising in burgers. 

James and Echo Stone, along with sister Joanna, opened Bangerz ‘n’ Brewz in Victoria Road South, Southsea, in November. 

Bangerz n Brewz chef Frankie Fisher and Echo Stone. Picture: Keith Woodland (190119-9)

The trio, who all grew up in Portsmouth, say the response has been so overwhelming that they have already decided to take over another premises in Southsea – in a location soon to be announced. 

They plan to open Burgerz ‘n’ Brewz in May, creating 15 jobs. 

James said: ‘It is going so well at the moment. We have decided to take over another shop in Southsea.

‘It will be a similar kind of concept, with the same look and feel, but we will be doing burgers instead of hot dogs. 

‘It is a slightly larger venue so there’s more room, which means more room for craft beers and more on tap.’ 

James said they have been hard at work creating the new menu – and will be releasing teasers on social media on Wednesday. 

He said: ‘Our chef has been working on the burgers for months, they are going to be great.’ 