Southsea singer ready to battle it out in grand final of hit BBC show

SINGER Rachael Hawnt is just one step away from clinching £50,000 as she tonight takes on the grand final of BBC One’s All Together Now.

For the past few weeks, the Southsea singer has been one of the stand-out stars of the programme, belting out classic tunes from the likes of Adele, Heart and Cher in her quest for glory.

Now the full-time vocal coach and singer is in the final stage of the contest which could see her winning the £50,000 prize pot.

‘It’s been an amazing journey,’ Rachael told the BBC. ‘Everyone on there is just amazing. They’re fabulous people with great voices and it’s just an all-round fun, family show.

Asked if she was nervous, she added: ‘If my tummy could do somersaults then it would be full-on gymnastics in there.’

Rachael started singing professionally at the age of 14. Since then she has worked with the likes of Bonnie Tyler, Pixie Lott, Tony Hadley and Will Young and last year headlined at Victorious festival.

When she got through to the final she said she had more than 1,300 notifications on her phone from friends and fans congratulating her.

She added: ‘I’ve sang in the city for years and people have been so supportive of me with this show.

All Together Now sees hopeful contestants perform in front of 100 professionals from the music industry including Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

The audience must stand up if they feel the performer is good enough to go through to the next round.

During the sing-off Rachael had 97 of the 100 on their feet.

She said the reaction from the judges was ‘mad’. She added: ‘I am chuffed that I got through and I still can’t actually believe it.

‘I didn’t ever think I would get to sing on the show let alone make it to the finals.’

The grand final will screen on BBC One from 7.15pm.