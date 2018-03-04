Southsea starlet Rachael Hawnt has a ‘bright future’ after BBC show

SINGING on a hit BBC talent show has ‘massively boosted the confidence’ of Southsea starlet Rachael Hawnt.

She was knocked out of the final of BBC One’s All Together Now after a stunning few weeks on the prime-time programme.

The full-time vocal coach wowed crowds in Saturday’s grand finale performing a rousing rendition of Nina Simone’s Feeling Good.

The show sees contestants trying to win-over an audience of 100 music moguls, with the singers with the highest number of supporters advancing in a bid to win £50,000; Rachael scored 73.

Despite being knocked out of the final, Rachael said her future is ‘bright’.

She said: ‘At first I didn’t want to be on the show because I wasn’t confident enough.

‘When you sing locally, your gigs only reach a certain amount of people. But being on the show meant I was hitting the nation.

‘I was petrified at first I would get really bad reviews and trolls coming out of the woodwork. But everyone has been so positive. Being on the show has massively boosted my confidence.’

A highlight of her time on the programme was when she scored the highest score of the series – a 97 with a belting performance of Alone by Heart.

Rachael is now looking ahead to the release of her second album with band The Beautiful Secret, and her first solo EP later this year.

She added: ‘It’s an exciting time. I’m in talks with some cool agents. I’m really happy.’