Southsea summer fair fun

Have your say

SOUTHSEA’S iconic Castle Road was once again transformed into a sea of colour as people flocked to the annual summer fair at the weekend.

Visitors relaxed with an exotic drink from one of the many pop-up bars while enjoying a sizzling treat as people toasted independent businesses.

The unique street market to support local traders also featured a number of the city’s top musical talents to entertain the masses.

There was something for everyone with clothes, face-painting, crafts, paintings, tattoos, vinyl and antiques.

Alex Cave, owner of Nothing Ventured Vinyl sells electro dance music from the 90s through to modern day sounds.

He said: ‘It’s the third time I’ve been here and it’s always a great vibe. I do really well here.’

Sue Meredith, who does historical illustrations of nearby destinations, added: ‘The event is always really good for me and other traders.’