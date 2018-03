Have your say

SINGER and actress Anita Harris will be a special guest at a fundraiser this week.

The Gaiety Bar, on South Parade Pier in Southsea, is holding a tea dance to raise cash for the Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield.

This month, the centre has been holding its Big Tea Cosy event and the Gaiety Bar is supporting it with an afternoon of music, dancing and a Q&A session with Anita.

The event is this Wednesday (1pm-4pm). For tickets visit bit.ly/2G6aw3r.