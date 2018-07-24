POLICE are warning people to remain vigilant after a spate of thefts from cars in Fareham over the last week.

Up to 19 vehicles have had their windows smashed or been accessed after being left open in secluded areas and beauty spots - both day and night time - resulting in items being stolen.

Vehicles have largely been targeted on Botley Road, Holly Hill car park and Upper St. Michael’s Grove.

Bags, wallets and dash cams have been taken while in one case on Drift Road last Friday between 6:30am and 9am a specialised Sirrus bicycle was taken from a vehicle’s bike rack. In two other cases registration plates were stolen.

Advice includes not to leave anything in cars, to remove stereos, not to leave cars unlocked even for a moment or when on driveways and not to leave house keys or anything with your address on in the vehicle. Cops also say to keep doors locked when in stationary traffic and try to park in sign-posted areas.