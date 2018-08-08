Speedos out for weekend beach clean

A GLOBAL swimwear brand is teaming up with a group passionate about protecting the environment for a beach clean this weekend.

Speedo has partnered up with Surfers Against Sewage for a beach clean in Stokes Bay, Gosport, at 2.30pm on Sunday, August 12.

The first 50 people to attend getting a SAS x Speedo t-shirt.

Helen Smallridge, head of brand management at Speedo, said: ‘As part of our 90th birthday, we’re celebrating our #WaterBabyForever campaign which is all about celebrating our love of the water, whether it’s by protecting oceans, inspiring people to swim, or simply being at the side of swimmers as they achieve incredible feats.

‘This Sunday, we’re urging the local community to come down and join us in celebrating our love of the water and help us in protecting the oceans by taking part in the beach clean at Stokes Bay.’