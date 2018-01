Have your say

MUGGLES and wizards of all ages are being invited to join a Harry Potter-inspired quiz

Portsmouth Central Library is staging the quiz night on Friday, January 26, from 7.30-10pm.

Teams will be tested on how well they know the wizarding world created by J.K.Rowling, with questions from the Pottermore experts.

Prizes are up for grabs for the winning team.

A maximum of six people per team are allowed. Tickets are £5 per person.