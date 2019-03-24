Spider bite forces manager to have surgery and Horndean defeat only adds to the pain

Have your say

Michael Birmingham was forced to miss Horndean's 3-1 defeat at Shaftesbury after being bitten by a spider.

The Deans manager had surgery for an abscess on Friday after suffering the bite to his back earlier in the week.

He said: ‘I was in even more pain after hearing our result.

‘The reports I had suggested we looked like a group of friends who had just turned up for a kick around in the sun.

‘Apparently it didn’t mean enough to us and Shaftesbury were deserved winners.’

Sean McMonagle scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

A Mike Turvey brace earned AFC Portchester a 2-0 win against Bashley at the Crest Finance Stadium.

He gave the Royals a first-half lead with a good downward header.

After the break he was rewarded for chasing a lost cause when he closed down the goalkeeper and the ball ended up in the net.

Royals boss Mick Catlin praised the commitment from his players.

He said: ‘Bashley had beaten us twice already this season so we knew we couldn’t let them play.

‘We pressed them high up the pitch all game stopping them from passing the ball.

‘Full credit to the players who showed a lot of energy in doing this.

‘They restricted Bashley to putting long balls into the box.

‘It was another clean sheet for us and that is a good habit to get into.

‘Josh Warren marshalled our back four superbly.

‘We have picked up with our last three performances and want to finish strongly.

‘That is the bit you remember when you go into the summer.’

Fareham Town extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-0 home win against Portland United.

An Andrea Carrera goal on the stroke of half-time proved the decisive moment.

Carrera unleashed a long-range swerving effort which caught the goalkeeper unawares.

It was a deserved three points and reward for a hard-working performance.

In division one Callum Laycock scored all four goals as United Services Portsmouth beat Downton 4-1 at the Victory Stadium.

A Matt Rowland brace earned Petersfield Town a 2-0 home win against basement club Totton & Eling.