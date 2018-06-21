Spinnaker Tower’s new adrenaline experience ‘The Drop’ to launch today

BRAVE adrenaline-rush seekers will be able to enjoy the feeling of freefall where they can leap from a platform 25 metres above sea level at a brand new experience at Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower.

The new experience, appropriately named The Drop, launches today at 11.30am and will see thrill-seekers leap from a specially installed platform which stands about twice the height of an Olympic diving board.

The Emirates Spinnaker Tower

But despite the intimidating drop, people will be jumping safe in the knowledge that a harness and rigging will ensure they have a safe landing.

Tony Sammut, general manager at Emirates Spinnaker Tower, said: ‘The Drop is going to be a really exciting addition to the Emirates Spinnaker Tower experience.

‘We are delighted that a part of the tower which was previously inaccessible will be opened to the public for the first time.

‘Thrill seekers will have the opportunity to leap from a specially installed platform which stands about twice the height of an Olympic diving board.

‘Not to be confused with a bungee jump, I would liken it more to the kind of jump that a stunt person might do in a Hollywood movie. The cable attaches to the participant’s harness at their chest.

‘As they leap out from the platform towards the harbour, their jump is guided to a giant crash mat at the base of the tower. Our 100-metre abseils have proved to be incredibly popular over recent years and we’ve been keen to find a way of offering another adrenaline experience that is accessible to a much larger audience.

‘The age range for The Drop is wider, open to children as young as 11 years.’

Tickets cost £18 for adults and £15 for children (11-15 years) which includes general admission to Emirates Spinnaker Tower.

In the interest of safety, minimum and maximum weight restrictions apply.

Visit spinnakertower.co.uk or call (023) 9285 7520 to book in advance or to find out more.