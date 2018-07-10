Stabbing trial to resume

A HAYLING Island man who denies the attempted murder of his best friend at the West Town Inn after losing a £20 bet over a game of pool is set to give evidence today at his Portsmouth Crown Court trial.

Jay Shepherd, 48, is accused of plunging a knife into the stomach and chest of Lee Scattergood last November before fleeing to his Park Dean Caravan Park home.

He denies attempted murder. The jury has been told that Mr Scattergood thought he would die

Yesterday the jury heard a timeline of the events of last November as a summary of the trial so far.

