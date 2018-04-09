Staff celebrate care survey

CARE home staff are celebrating after a nationwide survey of residents showed an improvement on last year’s score.

Wimborne care home in Hayling Island scored 970 out of 1,000 based on residents’ feedback for staff and care, home comforts, choice, having a say, and quality of life — and was an improvement of 16 points on last year’s score.

General Manager Sarah Hayman said: ‘It’s great that our residents value the care they receive at Wimborne. Most of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling.

‘While we’re really pleased with our scores, we obviously want to get even better and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct resident feedback.

‘Families can also see at a glance which care homes are committed to raising standards and being transparent as they take part in the survey.’

The Your Care Rating survey has been running for six years and this year asked 16,000 people from across 820 care homes to give a score across the four categories.

Sarah added: ‘Every care home resident should be able to speak up about their care and this is what the Your Care Rating survey does – it gives them a voice.’

For all the results visit yourcarerating.org