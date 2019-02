POLICE are searching for two men following an assault on staff at a Fareham fast food restaurant in January.

Two members of staff were attacked at Pizza GoGo leaving one member of staff with a cut to his head and another with a cut to his hand.

The incident happened on Sunday January 6 at the establishment on West Street at 1.15am.

Police have now released images to see if anyone recognises the individuals.

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote reference number 44190006050.