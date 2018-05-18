Stag do ‘rescued’ by firm after Portsmouth coach firm goes bust

A LARGE stag do that was left ‘high and dry’ by Vision Travel International going into voluntary liquidation has been ‘saved’ at the last minute by another coach firm.

Havant groom Paul Widger, 28, was part of a 30-strong group who forked out £1,000 to travel to Stansted with the former Cosham-based firm in June as part of his pre-wedding build-up.

Groom Paul Widger and fiance Lucy Fitzgerald

But the group had their plans thrown into chaos after discovering the company had suddenly closed its doors after seeing an article in The News.

Attempts to get another coach at short notice proved unsuccessful resulting in the group reluctantly deciding to travel up in a convoy of cars – a move that would have divided the group and impacted on their fun.

But following The News’ coverage of their plight, start-up coach firm Zeelo stepped into the breach and rescued the group.

And after being offered a luxury coach for half price at £500, Paul admitted he was delighted with the surprising turn of events after resigning himself to a disappointing journey.

‘It’s a massive weight off my shoulders and I’m just so grateful to Zeelo and The News for helping us,’ he said. ‘I was panicking before and thought we were in trouble.

‘If we had driven up separately it wouldn’t have been as much fun and would have been a lot more hassle, especially for those who were driving. The whole point of being on a stag do is for us all to be together.

‘We’re disappointed with Vision Travel especially as they didn’t bother to even let us know what was going on. It could have bit us in the backside.’

Best man Grant Dove, who organised the trip with Zeelo, said: ‘After a very frustrating situation with Vision Travel and them leaving us high and dry, without even an email to let us know, it’s great to now be booked on with Zeelo. They saved our trip.’

Cale Pissarra, head of marketing for Zeelo, said: ‘Transport is often the last thing you think about but is very much a key element of any experience. We’re just glad to help.’