Here we have another cracking picture from Mr Wilson, of Drayton, showing children and adults alike celebrating the end of the Second World War in fancy dress, above.

Once again, on May 8, 1945, peace returned to Portsmouth and the rest of Europe.

Brenda Doyle 1953 image. Are you a relative of Brenda or did you send this image to The News?

Mr Wilson tells me he is dressed as the Bisto Kid in the centre holding the pushchair handle.

As I have mentioned before, I do enjoy these photographs of Portsmouth people. I know it is 73 years ago this coming May when this scene was created but if you are in the line-up or know someone who is, do let me know.

Below, is a photograph of Brenda Doyle whose married name is unknown. It was sent to the office along with information from someone trying to trace her.

Brenda was an old school friend of Phyllis Gordon, nee Dawson. Brenda would be about 80 years old now.

Seen back in 1919 are three girls who helped run trams in Gosport. At the controls is Helen Blacker.

After leaving Northern Parade School she worked at Landport Drapery Bazaar in about 1953.

The family lived in Stamshaw Road and she had two brothers and a sister, called Florrie, who worked at Matthew’s sweet shop, near Alexandra Park.

Phyllis is over on holiday from Canada and would love to see Brenda again. Please contact Mrs Whitney on (023) 92 690251.

Shirley Featherstone, nee Blacker, of Rowner, Gosport, sent in the photograph, below right, which shows her mother Helen at the controls of a Gosport tram in 1919.

In days past 60ft lengths did not suffer from the same expansion problems as long welded rail (LWR). White paint reflects the suns heat. Photo: Ralph Cousins.

To the left of her is a conductress as they were called with, perhaps, an inspector to the far left.

The girls would have been employed when there was a shortage of men who were away at war. Shirley tells me there was a turntable located at the Gosport Ferry to send the trams back to Fareham.

The girls had to ask the men to assist as the turntable was very heavy. I have never heard of this before. Can anyone enlighten me?

It has been discovered that painting the insides of rails (known as the web) white reflects the sun’s rays and stops the rails expanding in the heat and stretching and buckling, below.

In days past, 60ft lengths of rail were joined by fishplates with a half-inch or so expansion gap between the ends of each rail.

It took thousands of 60ft lengths fitted in iron chairs to cover the whole of the UK railway system.

Today we have what is called long welded rail (LWR) which comes in pre-stretched lengths of about 300ft and are not abutted end-to-end but have a glancing joint.

This is where the rail ends are thinned out and they join side by side.