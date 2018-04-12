Star Wars fans to gather for outdoor cinema screening in Portsmouth

SCI-FI lovers know all too well how important Friday, May 4 is in the calendar.

Colloquially known to many movie fans as ‘Star Wars Day’ the day allows Star Wars fans to spend some time geeking out to the max.

Felicity Jones in Rogue One - A Star Wars Story

This year, Star Wars fans in Portsmouth will be able to celebrate with one another in the heart of the city, by watching one of the more recent films in the franchise.

On Friday, May 4 in Guildhall Square, fans will be gathering in front of the Big Screen for a showing of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The event is being held through a partnership between Portsmouth City Council and the University of Portsmouth.

First-come, first-serve seating will be freely available for people to come along and enjoy this outdoor screening – with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people for the evening.

The story follows Jyn Erso, the daughter of scientist Galen Erso.

After being taken away from his loved ones, Galen becomes the lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy – the Death Star.

Now, knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station’s plans for the Rebel Alliance.

As a side note, the final scene of the film is one of the most spine-tingling of the entire saga – fulfilling a power fantasy many fans have had for decades – not much more can be said without going into spoiler territory.

This will be the second Star Wars Day event to be held in Guildhall Square, following the screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens last year, which had more than 300 people in attendance.

With the film being rated as a 12a movie by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), no one younger than 12 may see this 12A film unless accompanied by an adult.

Adults planning to take a child under 12 to view this 12A film should consider whether the film is suitable for their accompanied child.

For more details about the event, people can go to bigscreenportsmouth.co.uk/news/starwars18.