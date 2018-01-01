Stargazing event comes to Portsmouth’s historic dockyard

Have your say

ASTROLOGERS of all ages will soon be able to explore the mysteries of the universe from the deck of an historic warship.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is staging an evening of astronomy, stargazing and out-of-this-world family fun on Saturday, January 30.

Astrophysicists and cosmologists from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, navigation experts from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, amateur astronomers from Hampshire Astronomical Group are among the guests at the free event.

Visitors will have a chance to peer through telescopes from HMS Warrior and learn how sailors navigate by the stars.

Short talks will also be given throughout the night on topics within stargazing, navigation, cosmology and space.

Even if the skies are cloudy, there will be plenty of activities for all ages in the dockyard.

Tickets for the events are now available.

There are three entry times – 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

The action is set to continue until about 9.30pm.

Although people must arrive at the time they book their ticket for, the historic dockyard said visitors are welcome to stay on site until the end of the stargazing night.

For more details on the event and to secure tickets, visit historicdockyard.co.uk/events-by-date/event/1263-stargazing-2018