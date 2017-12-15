Still time to win £1,000 in our Royal Mail Christmas lights competition

Entries are flooding in for the Royal Mail Stop, Look, Glisten campaign to find Britain’s most festive house.

If your home is decked out in dazzling decorations this Christmas, there’s still time to enter and be in with a chance of winning £1,000 and a framed image of your house personalised by Royal Mail.

David Gold, Royal Mail spokesperson, said: ‘When it comes to an award-winning house, we’re looking for originality, personality and festivity.

‘Royal Mail has a footprint in communities across the UK and we enjoy all the brilliant and magical ways people celebrate Christmas.’

He added: ‘Light decorations are a particular favourite. That’s why we decided to launch our Stop, Look, Glisten competition, to encourage people across the UK to take pride in their decorations and share them far and wide.’

The lucky winner will win £1,000 whilst the runners-up will receive a set of 50 Christmas stamps and a framed personalised image.

‘Whilst Christmas lights are a beautiful addition to our communities, it’s important to remember to stay safe when decorating your house and take the appropriate precautions,’ said David.

‘Also, keep in mind how your decorations might impact those visiting you – especially your postman or postwoman!’

To be in with a chance of winning, send an image or video of your house to glisten@jpress.co.uk, upload your image/video on Twitter or Instagram including #ChristmasLights, @RoyalMail and @portsmouthnews, or visit www.facebook.com/RoyalMail.

The Stop, Look, Glisten competition closes on Sunday, December 17 and the winner and runners-up will be announced week commencing Monday, December 18.

Full terms and conditions at portsmouth.co.uk