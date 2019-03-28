Stolen card used to buy £3,000 worth of building supplies at B&Q’s in Portsmouth, Havant and Titchfield 

A stolen trade card was used to purchase thousands of pounds worth of building and plumbing materials at four stores across the area.

The thief racked up a bill of £3,000 at four B&Qs stores in Portsmouth, Titchfield, Havant and Southampton between February 27 and March 4.

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him as part of their investigation. Picture: Portsmouth Police/ Twitter

Police have launched a CCTV appeal and released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Portsmouth Police tweeted: ‘Know him? We want 2 speak 2 him after a #Stolen trade card was used between Wed 27 Feb - Mon 4 Mar at B&Q in #Portsmouth #Havant #Titchfield #Southampton to buy building + plumbing materials worth £3,000.’

Anyone who recognises the man or has information is asked to call police on the non-emergency 101 number and quote the crime reference number 44190080509.

