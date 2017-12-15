Store backs campaign for seating in shops

STAFF and residents from a retirement home are celebrating after Sainsbury’s stores across the city joined national Standing Up 4 Sitting Down campaign.

Anchor’s Oak Lodge in Portsmouth has welcomed the support for the campaign, which is calling for retailers to maintain the amount of seating available in-store so that older and disabled people or anyone who needs to can rest mid-shop.

Anchor launched the campaign after research found that 66 per cent of over-70s believe the lack of seating in shopping areas is a problem.

Lisa Parker, manager of Oak Lodge, said: ‘It is great that 600 Sainsbury’s branches across the country, including those local to us, will support the Standing Up 4 Sitting Down campaign.’

Shoppers visiting the following Sainsbury’s stores, which will be displaying the su4sd sticker, are encouraging older people to use the seating by the tills: Fitzherbert Road, Commercial Road, Hambledon Road and Broadcut, Fareham.