Store wages war on plastic peril with refill section Wild Thyme on Palmerston Road, in Southsea, is continuing its ongoing crusade against plastic waste by installing a new refill area - customers are invited to bring their own containers and serve themselves with a wide variety of products. Pictured are Stuart Mills and Kelly Kemp'''Picture by Malcolm Wells (180627-5842) Row deepens over move to evacuate Portsmouth tower blocks which may put future council homes at risk Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Are you waging your own war on plastic? Email letters@thenews.co.uk