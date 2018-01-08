Storm damage to Gosport seawall sees area cordoned off

Have your say

A SECTION of shoreline has been cordoned off following storm damage.

Gosport Borough Council has closed part of the beach at Stokes Bay following Storm Eleanor which hit the area last week and has damaged the seawall.

The beach will remain shut until a team from the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership, which works with councils in this area on coastal schemes, assesses the problems.

A statement on the council’s Facebook page said: ‘Due to the recent storms, further damage has occurred to the seawall at Stokes Bay.

‘The area has been cordoned off for public safety and the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership team will be assessing the area this week.’

This is not the first time a storm has damaged the seawall at Stokes Bay.

In 2016, a section of the promenade was closed for months after Storm Katie caused extensive damage.

Part of the seawall had crumbled away onto the beach, causing a hazard for people using the beach.