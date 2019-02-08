Have your say

STORM Erik is causing chaos across the country as it batters the UK with high winds.

Fallen trees have been blocking railway lines up and down the nation, including between Fareham and Eastleigh this evening.

The moment the plane was forced to abort the landing. Picture: Big Jet TV

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 10.30am until 8pm in Portsmouth and the South East.

With more travel disruption expected throughout rush hour acorss the nation, with the Met Office warning there will be a ‘trick commute’.

Big Jet TV were on hand to catch the dramatic moment a plane was forced to abort its landing at Heathrow Airport today due to the high winds.

The plane can be seen heading down to the runway, but gets blown from side to side and then pulls out of the landing and flies back up into the sky.

You can watch the video, courtesy of Big Jet TV, at the top of this story.