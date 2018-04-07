Stormtrooper ‘helping out in shops’ around Hayling Island

A STORMTROOPER has been spotted popping into shops around Hayling Island.

The trooper, who seems to be working alone, may have turned from the dark side as he gives shop owners a helping hand.

While it is unconfirmed if he has Darth Vader’s approval for the operation, the stormtrooper has been promoting the upcoming Hayling Hi-5 Family Fun Day, which is taking place on the island on April 28.

The Hayling Hi-5 is the group of schools and colleges in the town.

Manager at The Beauty Studio in Elm Grove, Vicky Lucas-Smith, says that the stormtrooper has gone down a treat with customers.

She said: ‘This stormtrooper has taken it upon himself to come round and raise awareness of the family fun day later this month.

‘He is going round all the local businesses at the moment.

‘The stormtrooper came in and helped one of our customers to pick their nail colour – so he’s certainly been getting stuck in.’